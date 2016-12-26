Gusty Winds Cause Delays At Twin Cities Airport

by Adel Toay

MINNEAPOLIS – Gusty winds are causing flight delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph were slowing operations at the airport. The Star Tribune reports airport officials say both incoming and departing flights were facing delays of up to an hour Monday, and just one runway was operating.

More than 50 flights in and out of the Twin Cities had been canceled as of noon Monday while nearly 250 had been delayed.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shawn Devinny says winds were whipping a light band of snow moving along the Interstate 94 corridor in central Minnesota to create low visibility.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says snow-covered and icy roads were making driving hazardous across northern Minnesota.