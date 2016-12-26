Interstate 90 Remains Closed Across Western South Dakota

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Interstate 90 remains closed along the western half of South Dakota from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain. And the South Dakota Department of Transportation warns that travel will be extremely difficult across the state this morning.

The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions will continue across the plains of north and east of the Black Hills before improving later in the day. Blowing snow whipped by winds gusting into the mid-40 mph range are cutting visibility in eastern South Dakota, too.

The Rapid City Fire Department sent out its special tracked vehicle for the first time this season to help stranded motorists east of Rapid City.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association says over 12,000 of its customers are without power, mostly in northeastern South Dakota.