Northeastern South Dakota Facing Mass Power Outages

More than 10,000 customers experiencing outages statewide

by Kelsie Passolt

According to the state’s rural electric association, more than 10,000 customers throughout South Dakota are experiencing power outages.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association says the Christmas Day winter storms knocked out power for about half of the state’s electric cooperatives.

Crews spent most of the holiday trying to restore power amid ice, snow and strong winds, which hampered their work.

As of Sunday night, at least 14 cooperatives are still reporting outages, affecting more than 10,000 customers. The outages are happening statewide, with the highest concentration in northeastern parts of South Dakota.

Crews continued assessing damage and working on repairs late Sunday night.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency reception center at St. Peter Church in Sisseton. Travel in this area is not advised.

Head to https://outages.sdrea.coop/outages/maps for the latest information from the SDREA.

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 250 customers without power in the Sioux Falls area. Click here for the latest Xcel outage information.