Northern State University Science Building Approved

by Adel Toay

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Board of Regents has approved a new science building at Northern State University, along with an option that requires fundraising by the school to foot the whole bill.

The Aberdeen American News reports the university has received a $15 million anonymous donation toward the project that will cost at least $25 million.

Plans call for the science building to be built on the north edge of campus where the football practice field is now. The building will be either L- or 7-shaped and have 50,000 feet over two stories. It’ll feature 4,200 square feet of classroom space and 13,000 square feet of lab space.

The university’s vice president of finance and administration, Veronica Paulson, says the building will serve as a focal point on campus.