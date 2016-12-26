Storm Again Shuts Down Major Roads

by Adel Toay

BISMARCK, N.D. – A winter storm has shut down major roads in North Dakota for a second day.

Interstate 94 is now closed across nearly all of North Dakota due to dangerous driving conditions.

The state Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol extended the closure Monday morning to cover all of I-94 from the Montana border to Fargo, with the exception of the Dickinson and Bismarck-Mandan metro areas.

Authorities are warning of life-threatening driving conditions as blowing and drifting snow are creating near-zero visibility on slippery roadways. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Other major closures include I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, and U.S. Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Minot.

People are being advised not to travel in many areas of the state, including the Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City and Grand Forks areas.