Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Close Major Section of I-90

All lanes closing from Wyoming border to Chamberlain

by Kelsie Passolt

A major portion of Interstate 90 is closing Sunday night because of dangerous weather making for treacherous travel conditions.

Starting at 7 p.m. CST, east and westbound lanes of I-90 will close from Vivian to Chamberlain. State officials already closed the highway from the Wyoming border to Vivian before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say this long, roughly 250-mile segment of I-90 will stay closed until conditions improve and crews can clear the roadway.

According to the state Departments of Transportation and Public Safety, the temperature is expected to drop below freezing, and along with snow and strong winds, travel will be dangerous during the overnight hours.

The freezing rain from earlier Sunday and dropping temperatures have already created icy and slushy roadways; falling snow and increasing winds are creating zero visibility conditions in the west.

A heads up to drivers, as temperatures continue to fall, roadways in areas of the state that have received rain or freezing rain/sleet will become extremely icy making travel difficult Sunday evening.

Winter maintenance has been suspended in some areas where it is too dangerous. Plowing operations will resume when it is safe to do so. Officials advise motorists and semi-truck drivers to consider changing travel plans until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service says blizzard, winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings remain in effect until Monday morning. Several “No Travel Advisories” are in effect for much of western and north central parts of South Dakota. Drivers can check www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511 before heading out.