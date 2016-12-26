Thousands Without Power Across South Dakota

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – A rural electric cooperatives association says roughly 19,000 of its members across South Dakota are without power due to winter storm conditions.

South Dakota Rural Electric Association spokeswoman Brenda Kleinjan said Monday that crews have been out making progress and that the situation is fluid. But she warned that some households may face extended outages.

The association’s website shows the outages extend from far southwestern South Dakota to the state’s northeastern most counties. Among the hardest hit are members in the northwest and the northeast.

Kleinjan says the storm is “significant” in terms of the number of impacted cooperatives. She says people must be aware of downed power lines and give crews space to get work completed.