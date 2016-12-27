Assistant Manager

Get N Go

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Title:

Assistant Manager

Job Description:

The perfect fit for our Get N Go team would assist the Store Manager in creating a positive store culture by treating employees fairly and with respect. Additionally, our Assistants are self-motivated, dependable and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment while maintaining our Customer 1st Culture.

Reasons to Join Get n Go – Great Benefits, Great Culture, Great People!

Additional job requirements can be found on our website at WWW.GETNGO.COM

Link to Job Posting:

http://www.getngo.com/careers/job-openings/