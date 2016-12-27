Big Hair & Bigger Game For Skyforce’ Briante Weber

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Like his hair, the Skyforce get a little bit of everything from Briante Weber.

“I always been a leader type of player. I always took it upon myself to do something that nobody else wants to do.” Weber says.

That kind of effort made Weber a star at VCU. One of the nation’s premier defenders, Weber was just 12 steals away from becoming the NCAA’s all-time career leader when he tore his ACL and MCL in January of 2015.

Though it likely cost him a chance to be drafted, his style was a perfect fit in Sioux Falls.

“That’s my calling card, I know this. I never really follow, I was always the one being vocal, being the one that told people what to do, like how to do it. And at the same time, expecting them to tell me the same thing. But at the end of the day, when it come down to it, I was going to be the one that had the voice.” Briante says.

In 28 games last year Weber averaged nearly 11 a game to help spark the Skyforce championship run, one which he ultimately missed out on because of two stints in the NBA with Memphis and Miami.

And Briante is even better this year. He has four triple-doubles in 16 games, averaging 14 points, 8 rebounds and nearly 7 assists a game.

“I got a long way to go but at the same time I’m going to keep taking steps and keep bettering myself. As a point guard keep leading, keep making my team win and, at the end of the day, that’s what gets noticed. You win and you the point guard, you the first one they look at.” Weber says.

If this continues it might not be long before Weber makes a permanent return to the NBA. Until then….

“He was just great. He’s playing like a stud. He’s playing well enough that whatever happens, happens. While he’s here I know he’s going to continue to play at the same level.” Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith says.

He’ll keep soaring for the Skyforce.