Billion Auto – Express Lube Tech

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Title:

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

Billion Auto in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a FULL TIME LUBE TECHNICIAN to join our team! This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door for automotive repair with an established company!

Express Lube Technicians will complete oil changes, tire rotations, and other light care maintenance.

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!

Our Ideal candidate will:

-Have basic car knowledge

-Be able to work independently

-Self Starter

-Reliable

-Valid driver’s license

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

jobs@billionauto.com

605-679-3943

Apply at our career site at http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1384