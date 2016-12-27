Billion Auto – Express Lube Tech
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Title:
Billion Auto – Express Lube Tech
Job Description:
COME GROW WITH US!
Billion Auto in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a FULL TIME LUBE TECHNICIAN to join our team! This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door for automotive repair with an established company!
Express Lube Technicians will complete oil changes, tire rotations, and other light care maintenance.
Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!
Our Ideal candidate will:
-Have basic car knowledge
-Be able to work independently
-Self Starter
-Reliable
-Valid driver’s license
Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
jobs@billionauto.com
605-679-3943
Apply at our career site at http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1384