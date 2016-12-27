Billion Auto – Outbound Customer Service Phone Rep

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Title:

Billion Auto – Outbound Customer Service Phone Rep

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is currently hiring Outbound Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). This is a full time position.

Wage: $10-18/hour based on performance

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm

Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically the first couple of months are on this later shift.

Job Responsibilities:

Call and email current customers and new leads

Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift

Become proficient with Account Management software

Follow Account Management procedures accurately

Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work

Learn and implement outbound calling tactics

Increase knowledge of automotive industry

Work on special projects as needed

Attend training sessions and meetings as required

Follow all company policies and procedures

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Valid driver’s license

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to think “on your feet”

Strong listening skills

Ability to take control of a conversation

Ability to multitask

Self-motivated and detail oriented

Proficient computer skills including typing

Outbound call experience preferred, but not required

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3943

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY AT OUR CAREER SITE AT http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/outbound-customer-service-phone-rep-sioux-falls-sd/view/1381