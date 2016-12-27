Billion Auto – Outbound Customer Service Phone Rep
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Title:
Billion Auto – Outbound Customer Service Phone Rep
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is currently hiring Outbound Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). This is a full time position.
Wage: $10-18/hour based on performance
Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm
Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically the first couple of months are on this later shift.
Job Responsibilities:
Call and email current customers and new leads
Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift
Become proficient with Account Management software
Follow Account Management procedures accurately
Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work
Learn and implement outbound calling tactics
Increase knowledge of automotive industry
Work on special projects as needed
Attend training sessions and meetings as required
Follow all company policies and procedures
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.
Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Valid driver’s license
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Ability to think “on your feet”
Strong listening skills
Ability to take control of a conversation
Ability to multitask
Self-motivated and detail oriented
Proficient computer skills including typing
Outbound call experience preferred, but not required
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3943
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY AT OUR CAREER SITE AT http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/outbound-customer-service-phone-rep-sioux-falls-sd/view/1381