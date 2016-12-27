Billion Auto – Scanner

Billion automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Title:

Billion Auto – Scanner

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a Scanner to join our Accounting Team!

A scanner associate processes scanning car deal paperwork to appropriate entities in an office setting.

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

–High School Diploma or Equivalent

–Previous office experience preferred

–Valid Driver’s license

–Organizational skills, attention to detail, adherence to deadlines

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

jobs@billionauto.com

TO APPLY: Apply on our career site using the URL below, or stop by our office (address above – open Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm, connected to KDLT news station) to fill out an application.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/scanner-sioux-falls-sd/view/1377