Charge Nurse

Tieszen Memorial Home

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Marion, SD

Job Title:

Charge Nurse

Job Description:

This is a charge nurse position for 2- 12 hour shifts per week. The shifts run from 6 to 6. You will supervise over night care in a 64 bed skilled nursing home.

Job Requirements:

-Registered Nurse

-Good employment record

Contact Information:

Paul Engbrecht

Pengbrecht@tieszenhome.com

Link to job posting:

www.tieszenhome.com