Christmas Classic Gives Skyforce Best Record In D-League

Sioux Falls 13-3 After 96-94 Win Over Northern Arizona

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Last night’s 27th edition of the Skyforce Christmas Day game tradition will probably go down as one of the best in the entire series.

Facing a pesky Northern Arizona team the Skyforce were down at half and trailed by as many as 11 in the third quarter before rallying. Briante Weber notched his fourth triple double of the season with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, hitting the game tying hoop late in the 4th after an Ike Nwamu steal.

They into double overtime where Okaro White’s runner would be the difference in a 96-94 win.

It’s Sioux Falls fourth straight Christmas Day win and keeps them a perfect 8-0 at the Pentagon this year. They defending D-League champs also have the best record in the league at 13-3.

Sioux Falls begins a three game road trip tomorrow night at Santa Cruz at 9 PM.