Christmas Day Blaze Leaves Two Hog Barns “A Total Loss”

Ivestigation Continues Into What Caused Fire That Destroyed Two Barns, One Filled With Animals

by Jack Eble

Two Hog barns that went up in flames near Crooks Christmas night are considered a “total loss.”

One of the barns had an undetermined amount of hogs inside, all confirmed to be dead.

Crooks Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Harstad said it is “unclear” if any animals were in the second building that was destroyed.

He said the business owner on scene could not confirm with crews if there were any inside.

“I’ve got nearly twenty years of experience in firefighting and I’ve not encountered conditions like we saw last night,” said Harstad.

Seven different fire crews, including Crooks, Hartford Volunteer Fire, and Minnehaha County Emergency management were sent to the blaze at the 470th Avenue and 255th Street intersection near Crooks.

Harstad said when they arrived, two of the seven buildings on the property were completely engulfed.

He said they had to focus on a third building nearby with a goal of saving as many animals as possible.

“Our mission became there was approximately one thousand head of hogs in the adjoining building and that became our focus, to protect that,” said Harstad.

Conditions to tackle this fire and rescue animals were far from ideal with sustained strong winds of 35 miles per hour and even gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

“When the fire was at its worst, that type of wind basically turns it into a flamethrower,” said Harstad.

To make matters worse, Crooks saw a quarter inch of rain Christmas day.

Harstad said everything around the property froze, comparing parts of the scene to a skating rink.

“Gusts were so much that it was knocking people down at times,” said Harstad.

After a two-hour duel with the flames, the departments managed to calm the fire down.

The building containing about one thousand hogs inside was saved.

Harstad said the crew of fifty firefighters and twelve civilians felt that wasn’t the only accomplishment.

“The best story out of the whole thing is we had no injuries. Nobody got hurt,” said Harstad.

Harstad also said the combination of factors including the dark of night, Christmas Day and the blistering conditions made it a “very difficult hurdle.”

He said he was proud of all the teams that helped execute what they’re trained to do.

“We got done as best we could and everybody went home safely. In my book, that’s a win,” said Harstad.

He also said fire marshals will try to determine the cause of last night’s fire.

He admits, however, due to the size of the buildings and how long they burned, he’s not sure they will ever find a definitive cause.