Driver

Lightning Towing

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

2901 W 6th St.

Job Title:

Driver

Job Description:

We are looking for a dedicated employee that likes to help people and likes to do something a little different every day. The candidate needs to like people and be able to handle all kinds of weather conditions. They need to be mechanically inclined and able to think outside of the box. Position starts at $11/hr. plus commission and we do train.

Job Requirements:

-Clean driving record

-Driver’s License

To apply, contact Matt at 605-331-0456.