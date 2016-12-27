Former Jackrabbit Zach Zenner Shines In Lions Loss At Dallas

SDSU Alum With 92 Total Yards and Two Scores

by Zach Borg







ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Cowboys have the top ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Yet they struggled to stop the top running back in the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s history, former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Zach Zenner.

Playing for the Detroit Lions, Zenner carried 12 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in a pair of passes for 25 yards. The Lions went up 21-14 after his second score, but Dallas blitzed Detroit the rest of the way with 28 unanswered points in a 42-21 win on Monday night in Arlington.

Zenner’s Lions will play on KDLT next Sunday at 7:30 when they host Green Bay in a winner take all game for the NFC North Division Title.