Greenway Will Wait Till After Chicago Game To Decide If He Will Retire

Mount Vernon Native In 11th NFL Season

by Zach Borg

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Green Bay Packers ended the Minnesota Vikings playoff hopes with a 38-25 win on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Sunday’s season finale against Chicago will end the career of Mount Vernon native Chad Greenway.

In March Greenway announced that his 11th season would be his last. He backed off that statement a bit during training camp, and he’s had a pretty solid season playing in more of a part time role, logging 25 solo tackles and 39 overall in

Chad turns 34 on January 12th, and says he’s going to wait till after Sunday’s game to make a decision.