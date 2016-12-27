Human Resource Advisor

Sanford Health

Sioux Falls, SD

Human Resource Advisor

The HR Advisor supports the Corporate Services and Enterprise departments at Sanford. This position reports to the Director, HR Strategic Partner.

Accountabilities of the position include: Ensure alignment of corporate service departments with enterprise HR policies and programs. Consult with and advocate for the HR agenda with management (e.g. compensation, workforce planning, employee engagement, succession planning). Support development and execution of Human Capital strategy and plans specific to corporate service departments.

Articulate the capabilities, resources, and actions needed to close talent gaps or optimize the workforce. Provide business input and feedback to HR to improve the effectiveness and relevance of HR policies, programs, and services.

Work with the HR Strategic Partner to evaluate and proactively address the HR needs of the business to provide solutions aligned with market / function needs. . Collaborate with HR Centers of Excellence to address HR needs and provide input to the Centers of Excellence methodologies and plans to adapt to the specific market / function (e.g. change management, organization structures).

Partner with Talent Management to conduct workforce planning, conduct strategic succession planning, and maintain consistency in talent review process. Collaborate with Shared Services and Centers of Excellences to deliver standard and ad-hoc reports to business leaders on key human capital trends and metrics. Articulate the capabilities, resources, and actions needed to close talent gaps or optimize the workforce.

Partner with Talent Management to design career paths for line of business and support the identification of talent for those particular career and succession plans. Work with Center of Excellences in identifying critical workforce segments and developing approaches to manage turnover including career conversations, targeted compensation, incentives, etc.

-5 – 7 years of progressive HR experience; experience in Healthcare and/or Insurance industry preferred.

-Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or related discipline; Master’s degree is preferred.

-Strong business acumen, healthcare industry knowledge, strategic thinking, coaching, and organizational behavior / design / effectiveness skills.

-Experience in providing strategic advice to line management stakeholders.

-Experience in development and implementation of HR initiatives.

-Proven ability to develop and manage strong relationships with business leaders and other stakeholders as necessary.

-Strong HR expertise and experience in people management, including conflict resolution.

-Understanding of HR leadership strategy and vision.

-Broad HR knowledge (across all HR functions/processes)

Sanford Health Human Resources

900 W Delaware Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

1-877-243-1372

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/human-resources-advisor/F10800FF28AA4ECC8B9CD622A261DEF1/job/