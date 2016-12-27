Man Arrested In Apparent Homicide At Rapid City Motel

by Adel Toay

Police-Lights-jpg

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Police in Rapid City have a suspect under arrest in an apparent homicide at a motel.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man from Rapids City was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unconscious man. The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A police statement says the preliminary investigation indicates the man died of blunt force trauma.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Related Post

Police Look For Kidnappers In Bizarre Rapid City C...
I-90 Reopened To Traffic Between Rapid City To Viv...
Two Men Arrested For Using Counterfeit Bills At SF...
New Details In Sioux Falls Double Homicide

You Might Also Like