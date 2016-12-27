Plum’s Cooking Company Has Tips On What To Do With Your Holiday Leftovers

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – After a weekend of cooking, our kitchens are full of tasty Christmas leftovers.

And today we have some quick tips to help transform them into some great new meals. Pho from Plum’s Cooking Co. joins us today to tell us about what we can do with some of the extras we have in our fridge.

TURKEY POT PIE

2 to 3 cups of turkey

Bag of mixed veggies

2 to 3 cups of chicken stock

1 tablespoon of dry basil

2 teaspoons of thyme

2 teaspoons of oregano

2 teaspoons of sage

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 cup of flour to make gravy

Salt and pepper to taste

PIE CRUST

2 cups of all purpose flour

¼ cup of cold water

3/8 teaspoon of baking powder

7 tablespoons of oil