Police Investigate Apparent Homicide At Rapid City Motel

by Adel Toay

Police-Lights-Generic-jpg

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Police in Rapid City are investigating an apparent homicide after a 61-year-old man was found dead in a motel room.

Police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unconscious man. He was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A police statement says the preliminary investigation indicates the man died of blunt force trauma.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Police are still investigating.

Related Post

Red Kettle Goal Yet To Be Reached, Salvation Army ...
State of Emergency Declared as Tens of Thousands S...
Government Entities Set Information Release Policy...
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Building New $13M Cli...

You Might Also Like