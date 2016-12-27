PT Warehouse Associate
Unclaimed Freight Furniture
Job Location:
Yankton, SD
Job Title:
PT Warehouse Associate
Job Description:
Unclaimed Freight Furniture is seeking a Part-Time WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATE for our Yankton, SD location!
Ideal candidates will be customer-service focused, responsible, organized, friendly, work well with others, handle tough situations, take direction well, and be able to multi-task.
Responsibilities:
• Move displays on the showroom floor and to/from the warehouse
• Inspecting and assembling furniture
• Loading/unloading trucks and customer pick-ups
• Performing minor repair work
This is a part-time position (20 hours per week). Enjoy our quality furniture at employee prices – just one of the many rewards of being part of our family! We offer a beautiful work environment and competitive wages! All that’s missing is you!
Be More Than a Part of a Team, Be a Part of Our Family
Job Requirements:
• Position requires the ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.
• Must be able to pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.
• Intermediate computer skills
• English verbal communication skills
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply in person at 2320 Broadway Yankton, SD 57078 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers. EOE.