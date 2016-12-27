Ross Dress for Less Coming to Sioux Falls at Shoppes at Lake Lorraine

Ross Dress for Less is the second of six retailers who will be part of the 168,000 square feet at the ‘Shoppes at Lake Lorraine’.

by Anndrea Anderson

Ross Dress for Less, one of the nation’s largest retail chains, is coming to the Shoppes at Lake Lorraine. Ross, which offers name brand apparel, accessories and home fashions at discount prices, has leased 22,000 square foot space at the Shoppes at Lake Lorraine. This store is one of several retailers in the shopping center.

More information: https://vbclink.com/news/ross-dress-for-less-coming-to-lake-lorraine

“Ross Dress for Less is a very successful retailer. In a competitive retailing market, their stores continue to thrive,” said Mike Van Buskirk, Director of Operations for Van Buskirk Companies, one of the developers behind the Lake Lorraine project. “The company is expanding across the nation, and we are excited to announce that Lake Lorraine will be one of their new locations.”

Recently, plans were announced that construction had begun by Van Buskirk Construction to build one of the nation’s largest Hobby Lobby’s.

Lake Lorraine is a lifestyle center located South of 26th Street, West of I-29 and East of Marion Road. Lake Lorraine is a place to Live, Dine, Work, Shop, Play and Stay. The development will feature a dedicated, interactive one-mile Lake Walk that will be available to the entire community to enjoy.