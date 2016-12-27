SDSU Alum Witzmann In On Some “Heavy” NFL History!

Former Jackrabbit Playing For Kansas City

by Zach Borg



KANSAS CITY, MO —  A former South Dakota State Jackrabbit was in on some “heavy” NFL history last night.

Former Jackrabbit offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, wearing number 70 for the Kansas City, was a special blocker during Dontari Poe’s touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris during their 33-10 win over Denver.

At 346 pounds, the defensive line man Poe is the heaviest player to ever throw a touchdown in the NFL.

The 6-7, 320 pounds himself, Witzmann hasn’t thrown a pass, but he has played in 10 games since being signed off the practice squad.

