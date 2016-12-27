SF Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping, Strangling, Biting Girlfriend

by Jill Johnson

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after police say he kidnapped, strangled and bit his girlfriend.

Among other charges, 28-year-old Anthony Bissell was arrested for simple and aggravated assault domestic, kidnapping and false imprisonment. Police say Bissell had been arguing with his girlfriend all day on Saturday. When she tried to leave at around 8 p.m., police say Bissell took her phone and drug her back into the home.

Police say the 22-year-old tried to yell for help, but he covered her mouth. Once inside the home, Bissell allegedly strangled the woman and bit her several times. Police say they saw a bite mark on her forehead. The victim was able to get away when she used an excuse to use her cell phone. She texted a friend who then called police.

Police say Bissell was still at the home on Walts Avenue near West 20th Street.