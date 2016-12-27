SF Police: During Fight, Man Hit Girlfriend Over The Head With Board

by Jill Johnson

Sioux Falls Police are searching for the man they say hit his girlfriend over the head with a 2 x 4.

According to police, the 46-year-old was fighting with his 48-year-old girlfriend Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday. They say the woman was walking up some stairs when the suspect grabbed the board and hit her on top of the head.

Police say the victim lost consciousness, but was eventually able to get out of the house when she came to. They say she received a 2 inch cut to the heat and went to the hospital for her injuries.

When police arrived, they say the suspect was not at the home on 18th Street near South Grange and West Avenues.