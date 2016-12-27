Sioux Falls hardware store catches fire overnight

No injuries reported in hardware store garage fire

by Monica Albers

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a Sioux Falls hardware store late Monday night.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at Robson True Value Hardware in the 2300 block of West 12th Street at 11:15 p.m.

Officials say crews found fire and smoke coming from the garage doors at the back of the building. They were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes. Crews say the fire wasn’t able to spread to the business area of the building.

No one was reported injured in the fire.