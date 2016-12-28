CenturyLink Accepting Applications For Teacher Technology Grants

by Sarah Blakely

School may be out for a few more days, but CenturyLink is already gearing up to help teachers in the classroom. The company is taking applications for technology grants that could help teachers buy some new equipment for their students.

Rachel Woodman, market development manager with CenturyLink, says this is a nationwide grant initiative with the goal of giving away $1.4 million to classrooms across the U.S. She says the grants are given away based on population density, and CenturyLink is hoping to give about $10,000 to teachers in South Dakota. Woodman says teachers have been using the grants creatively; teachers who apply are asked to talk about a specific project that they’d like new technology for. Some teachers have used the money for tablets, some laptops. Woodman says the grants are open to full-time pre-k through 12th grade teachers at any public, private or charter schools. Teachers can apply online for grants ranging from $500 to $5,000.

