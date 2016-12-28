Crews Work To Bring Back Power

Thousands Of People In Norhteast, Northwest South Dakota Remain Without Power

by Jack Eble

SUMMIT, S.D.—Thousands of people in northeast South Dakota are still dealing with power outages after this past weekend’s storms.

East River Electric Transmission Construction Superintendent Travis Olson said repairs could take at least another week and a half.

He said it’s hard to put a time range on when about six thousand people could get their power back due to issues their main power supplier, Western Area Power Administration, is facing.

50 workers from East River Electric and several contractors are fighting the elements.

Olson said one problem is working on two-inch thick ice on power lines.

“[We’re] trying to break it off, which is basically taking a stick and beating on it until it breaks off. It’s very labor intensive,” said Olson.

While they’re trying to help others, Olson said precautions are in place to keep them safe, as well.

“We have the possibility of generators back-feeding onto the system so we make sure we ground for ourselves and things like that that protect our guys. We provide them with all the personal protective gear they need,” said Olson.

As crews continue working to restore power, many rely on the Coffee Cup Travel Plaza that is just off the interstate.

Assistant Manager Dani Phillips said they are running solely off of generator power.

“We have a lot coming here for showers and supper and dinner because you can’t cook. Charging their phones is a huge thing. Everybody is coming charging phones,” said Phillips.

Employees at the coffee cup travel plaza hope their generator continues to run smoothly.

Brand Manager Joshua Simpson said this spot is some residents’ only option in town.

“For the coffee, for the warmth, just for anybody to have warm food. Whenever you have those power outages, to be able to get a hot meal is essential,” said Simpson.

Being the central hub during times of trouble, however, is a point of pride for these workers.

“We’re a small town but everyone knows to come up here when things go sideways and we can help as much as possible,” said Simpson.

Governor Dennis Daugaard declared a state of emergency that will help bring of out-of-state crews to South Dakota to aid with power restoration.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association says nearly fourteen thousand customers remain without power, mostly in the northeast and northwest corners of the state.