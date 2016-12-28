Dell Rapids Man Accused Of Murdering 18-Month-Old Faces New Charges

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Dell Rapids man accused of murdering his 18-month-old stepson is facing new charges. This time for the alleged abuse of a 3-month-old child.

36-year-old Keith Cornett was back in a Minnehaha County courtroom yesterday. Authorities say Cornett abused a 3-month-old the same day he allegedly killed 18-month-old Hayden Wigton. Officials do not know if there is a connection between the two children.

Cornett pleased not guilty to 6 felony charges including first and second degree murder for Wigton’s death.

Autopsy results show Cornett’s stepson suffered at least 6 blows to the head with multiple skull fractures and bite marks.