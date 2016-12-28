Groundbreaking Ceremony For New City Admin Building Announced

Ceremony Will Start At 2p.m. On January 9th With Contruction To Begin After

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls residents and visitors will see work begin on the City Administration Building very soon. City services will be taken to a whole new level for residents and businesses when the new facility opens in 2018 with the aim of centralizing departments into a “government corridor” in downtown Sioux Falls.

“The last time we celebrated something like this was way back in 1936. Serving Sioux Falls citizens is serious business, and our new City Administration Building will take us to a whole new level of performance,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will begin with some brief remarks at the Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue, in Meeting Room A, and then proceed across the street to the building site, where a backhoe will break ground. The public is encouraged to attend.

Sales tax bonds were sold in October, and bond proceeds will be used to design, construct, furnish, and equip the new building that has been vetted for nearly a decade. The $21.9 million project budget includes the construction of a three-story building—two finished stories, a third-story shell, footings and foundations for a future fourth floor, underground parking and storage, as well as room to grow as the city grows. The project budget also will allow investments to improve Van Eps Park and Dakota Avenue.

To accommodate the building construction and park improvements, Van Eps Park located at 300 North Minnesota Avenue will be closed throughout the construction. The site will be cleared, and a perimeter fence will be installed next week. Park patrons are encouraged to use nearby Fawick Park, Falls Park, or Terrace Park while Van Eps Park is closed. Once renovations are complete, the park will have a new shelter and walkways, enhanced lighting and landscaping, new trees, and irrigated green space.