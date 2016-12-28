“Heroes Behind The Badges” The Friendly Competition Runs Until Jan. 6th

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Firefighters and Sioux Falls Police are being pitted against each other in a friendly competition. The “Heroes Behind The Badges” blood drive kicked off yesterday.

In its 21st year, the drive aims to encourage people to give blood. People have the option of donating in honor of either the Fire Department or the Police Department. The department with the most donations will contribute $700 to the charity of their choice. The reason behind the drive is what both departments do best: save lives.

Nick Luther with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says “The main importance is saving lives, we’ve been doing this for over 20 years now kind of a friendly competition between Sioux Falls Fire and Sioux Falls Police to see who can get the most blood donated in their name, and we’ve helped hundreds of people throughout the year.”

The friendly competition will run until January 6th. The public is encouraged to visit either Sanford Medical Center or Avera Mckennan Hospital to donate.