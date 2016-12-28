Judge Rules In Favor Of Neighbors In McKennan Park House Dispute

by Paul Heinert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnehaha Co. judge has ruled that the owners of a newly constructed home in the McKennan Park neighborhood must rebuild their residence to bring it into compliance for new construction in historic districts. Judge John Pekas also stated that the City of Sioux Falls may be negligent for allowing the home to be built without meeting federal standards for historic districts.

The dispute between neighbors began in 2013 when Joseph and Sarah Sapienza purchased a lot in the McKennan Park neighborhood next to long-time residents Pierce and Barbara McDowell. The McDowell’s sued the Sapienza’s and the City of Sioux Falls in 2015 over concerns relating to the size of the Sappienza’s new home that was being constructed and the close proximity to the McDowell’s home.

