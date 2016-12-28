Lennox Girls Win Battle Of Unbeatens With Dakota Valley

ORIOLES STAY PERFECT WITH 73-64 WIN OVER PANTHERS

by Mark Ovenden

Lennox and Dakota Valley came into Tuesday night’s game with perfect record. The hometown Orioles built a 17 point lead at halftime behind the play of Madysen Vlastuin who had 22 points and Rianna Fillipi who scored 17. But the Panthers roared back behind Peyton Wingert who led all scorers with 25 before eventually falling 73-64. The Orioles are ranked 3rd in Class “A” in the most recent poll.