New ‘Gold Card’ Permit May Make Gun Shopping Easier, Faster

by Adel Toay

concealed-carry-jpg

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Supporters say a new South Dakota concealed carry permit would speed up gun shopping for permit holders if it receives federal approval.

The “gold card” would bypass a background check for each firearm purchase from a licensed dealer. Instead, shoppers would simply be able to present the permit, which requires completing an FBI fingerprint background check on top of the standard obligations necessary to get a concealed carry permit.

South Dakota would join over two dozen states with such an option if it’s approved by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A bureau spokeswoman says that the agency won’t make a decision until after the new law goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Foes contend that background checks should be the default for every gun purchase.

Related Post

State Officials Urge Caution With Holiday Storm
State Of South Dakota Seeks Request To Repurpose S...
Illegal Snow Dumping May Cause Problems In The Nex...
Man Accused In Reservation Slaying Pleads Not Guil...

You Might Also Like