‘Palmer Amaranth’ Weed Found In Minnesota Crops

by Adel Toay

MINNESOTA – Seed mixes used to grow more habitat for bees and wildlife have been contaminated. “Palmer Amaranth” was discovered in Minnesota for the first time after weeds were accidentally planted on conservation land.

Palmer is one of the most harmful weeds in the country for corn, soybeans, and other row crops. A Yellow Medicine County farmer reported Palmer in his newly planted conservation land in September. Since then, Minnesota AG officials have confirmed the weed in 30 plantings by 13 landowners in Yellow Medicine and Lyon Counties.

All were planted with contaminated seed traced to the same company.

Officials haven’t identified the company because the investigation is ongoing.