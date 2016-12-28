PAve Announces Building Repairs And Tentative Re-Opening Timeline

repairs will begin during first week of january

by Adel Toay

Sioux Falls, SD – PAve has announced plans for building repairs including a tentative timeline for repairs to be completed and schedule for its Grand Re-Opening.

“Earlier this month, downtown Sioux Falls experienced a great tragedy that no one will forget. As repair work gets underway, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the McMahon and Fodness families,” said PAve General Manager John Geiken.

Gil Haugen Construction will conduct the repairs which will begin during the first week of January 2017.

“PAve is excited repairs will be getting underway and is determined to come back better and stronger than ever,” Geiken added. “Safety is PAve’s top priority as the building is repaired and re-opened. We want to ensure the facilities are safe for staff and patrons moving forward. Once the work is completed, we will hold a Grand Re-Opening tentatively scheduled for the first week of March 2017. In the meantime, PAve is also committed to doing the right thing throughout this process by continuing to provide assistance to our entire staff who have been impacted by the circumstances. We look forward to re-opening and serving our loyal customers while providing a great atmosphere to enjoy a night out in Sioux Falls.”