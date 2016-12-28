Rapid City Inmate Placed On Escaped Status

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving his community service worksite in Rapid City without authorization.

Joseph Standing Bear walked away from the community service employer this afternoon. He was last seen getting into a black Pontiac car with dealer plates in the front window.

Standing Bear is a 23-year old Native American male. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Standing Bear is currently serving a 4-year, 10-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Mellette County. Additional information is available on the Offender Locator portion of the Department of Corrections website at http://doc.sd.gov/adult/lookup/.

Anyone who sees Standing Bear or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately. Failing to return following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison. South Dakota Codified Law 22-11A-5 states that any person who conceals any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a Class 5 felony.