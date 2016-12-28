Reichelt TD a Great Memory For Mitchell

TD FOR HOMECOMING KING WAS SPECIAL MEMORY

by Mark Ovenden

It was an incredible season for the Mitchell Kernel football team. They won their first-ever state football title in impressive fashion. But a touchdown by Homecoming King Tayler Reichelt was perhaps the most special memory for the players and fans of this team. Reichelt, who has down syndrome, was on the field. The Kernels were leading Sturgis in the final minute of a playoff victory back in October when Scooper coach Chris Koletzky called timeout. The Kernels were planning to kneel down and run out the clock. But Koltetzky’s show of sportsmanship allowed Reichelt to carry the ball and run untouched into the end zone. It really was an incredible moment for everyone involved.