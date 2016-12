Skyforce Have D-League’s Best Record

FORCE HEAD WEST WITH 13-3 RECORD

by Mark Ovenden

The Skyforce headed to Santa Cruz with a 13-3 record, that’s tops in the D-League. We asked Jabril Trawick why the team has been so successful. He attributes the winning ways to playing with a lot of energy and effort, reflective of the Miami Heat way and a trait that won them the D-League title last season. It’s working again under new head coach Nevada Smith.