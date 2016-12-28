South Dakota’s Largest Lifestyle Centre: Plans For Live, Work, Play Booming At Lake Lorraine

by Jill Johnson

A commercial development on the west side of Sioux Falls is booming with plans for future businesses. The developers say the 85-acre site near 26th Street and Marion Road will not only feature national and local retailers, but lofts, restaurants, and hotels.

“The attention it’s getting is just amazing,” said Van Buskirk Companies Director of Land Development Mike Van Buskirk.

At all hours construction crews come in and out of the development that surrounds a 30-acre man-made lake.

“Van Buskirk Companies has teamed up with Friessen Development who have owned this property for about 40 years,” said Van Buskirk. “We had an overall design in place and Cars For Sale was one of the first big buyers of a portion of land out here.”

The growing online corporation is being built to the west of Lake Lorraine, but it’s been two years since the first business began taking shape.

“We actually started the buildings along Marion Road, where we’ve got the retailers set up and The Sandbar over there,” said Van Buskirk. “… a third building under construction right now with tenants already lining up for that one.”

Grand Living at Lake Lorraine is taking reservations on the south side with lofts and office space planned to the northwest of the senior living community.

Van Buskirk said, “We’re really starting to fill up pretty good. We’ve got something going on on every aspect of the lake.”

The wall being put up on the east side of Lorraine is the beginnings of a Hobby Lobby, which is relocating and expanding. Nearby will be a Ross Dress For Less, along with several more national retailers.

“These retailers coming are going to be brand new to Sioux Falls, things that people have heard about, talked about, and wanted to see in Sioux Falls,” Van Buskirk said.

Smaller ‘Shoppes’ at Lake Lorraine, restaurants, and hotels are expected to fill in spots north and west, closer to the lake.

Van Buskirk said, “We’ll have walking paths around the lake and little areas where people can gather and do that kind of stuff.”

The goal is to create a Lifestyle Center where people can live, work, and play. Developers say it will be the largest South Dakota has to offer.

“…really make it something special, really a community gem is what we want it to be,” said Van Buskirk.

Van Buskirk Companies expected this to be a 10-year project, but say it will look pretty complete in the next five years.