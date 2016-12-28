Thielen Appreciates Ham’s Journey To Make Vikings Roster

THIELEN KNOWS WHAT HAM HAS GONE THROUGH ON PRACTICE SQUAD

by Mark Ovenden

Adam Thielen had a monster day Saturday at Green Bay. But it wasn’t long ago that he in the same boat as CJ Ham. Both played in the NSIC and made the Vikings practice squad. Both worked hard and finally Friday it paid off for the former Augustana RB who was signed to the 53 man roster. Ham has impressed his teammates with hard work, especially the former Mankato State WR who has earned his spot as a starter for the NFL team in his home state. Ham could be the next!