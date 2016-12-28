Trump Touts Plan To Bring 8,000 Jobs To US

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump is touting plans by a Japanese mogul to bring 8,000 jobs to the United States.

Tech billionaire Masayoshi Son promised to create 50,000 jobs after meeting with the president-elect in December.

Son is the founder and chief executive of SoftBank, one of Japan’s largest technology outfits. He owns the U.S. mobile carrier Sprint, which Trump said Wednesday would be moving 5,000 jobs “back” to the United States. Son also controls OneWest, which Trump said would hire 3,000 workers.

It was unclear whether the president-elect was referencing Son’s earlier commitment to invest $50 billion in the United States and create 50,000 jobs.

Trump attributed the addition of 8,000 jobs to “what’s happening and the spirit and the hope.”