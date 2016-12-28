Victim Identified In Rapid City Homicide

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Robert Smith of Rapid City. Police in Rapid City have arrested Gilbert Clifford, 33, of Rapid City on second degree murder charges with other charges potentially pending.

Authorities say Clifford was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unconscious man. Police believe Smith died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Rapid City Police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation, interviewing witnesses.