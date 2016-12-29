Billion Auto – Automotive Detailer in Dell Rapids

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Dell Rapids, SD

Job Title:

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.

Automotive Detailers WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s license

• Good Communication Skills

• Efficient

• Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3943

jobs@billionauto.com

3 ways to apply!

-Apply online at our career site at http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1394

-Apply in person at Billion Automotive in Dell Rapids (24609 Klein Avenue)

-Apply in person at our Human Resource office in Sioux Falls (3604 S. Westport Avenue, connected to KDLT News Station – directly behind the Target that is on Louise Avenue)