Coyotes Off To Fast Start For New Head Coach

USD WOMEN ARE 11-2 DESPITE CHANGE, INJURIES

by Mark Ovenden

Dawn Plitzuweit took over a team that lost 5 seniors to graduation after winning the WNIT. Her Coyotes have also endured injuries to 3 key players. But that hasn’t kept them from winning 11 of their first 13 games heading into Summit League play using a hard-nosed a aggressive approach to the game.