DCI Investigation Concludes Trooper Was Justified In Yankton Shooting

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D – Attorney General Marty Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released the summary into the shooting of Curtis Wayne Adams, Sr., on December 3, 2016, in Yankton, South Dakota. The Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on December 3, after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 52 west of Yankton.

Trooper Weaver attempted a traffic stop on December 3rd at 10pm which eventually led to a chase. After seeing Adams waiving a gun out of the car window Trooper Weaver then notified dispatch and other law enforcement. Adams vehicle ended up in a residential yard after a spike strip was deployed by law enforcement.

Trooper Weaver then shouted verbal commands to Adams before Adams starting shooting from within his vehicle causing Trooper Weaver to return fire. After several shots being exchanged Trooper Weaver struck Adams in the right shoulder causing Adams to fall out of the driver side door, at which time officers put handcuffs on Adams.

Adams told officers and medical officials that he shot himself in the neck stating that he wanted to die and was self-medicating with heroin.

“It is my conclusion as Attorney General that Trooper Kayne Weaver was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force.” stated Attorney General Jackley.