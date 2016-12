Jacks Ready For Summit League Play

SDSU MEN HOST NDSU WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT FROST ARENA

by Mark Ovenden

The SDSU men lost their final tune-up for the conference schedule at Wichita State last week, but head coach TJ Otzelberger pulled some positives from the loss. In particular the play of 5th-year senior point guard Michael Orris who scored 15 points and earned more playing time as the Jacks prepare to host NDSU Wednesday night at Frost Arena. They put a 34-game home winning streak on the line against the Bison.