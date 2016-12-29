Midco Aquatic Center Has Highest Attendance Day Since Opening

by Adel Toay

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: The Midco Aquatic Center is the hot place to be during this holiday break! A record number of people have been coming through the doors to enjoy a warm indoor aquatic center during the cool of winter.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 1,055 visitors enjoyed a day at the pool. This record was broken again on Wednesday, December 28, when 1,554 visitors came to swim. This is the highest attended day since the facility opened to the public on October 13.

“There’s still plenty of time left this holiday season to take a dip in our city’s first public indoor aquatic center. Come see what others are raving about!” says Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The Midco Aquatic Center will be closed on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Otherwise, the facility is open seven days a week, and open swim is available during all operational hours.

A Wibit event is scheduled for this Friday, December 30, from noon to 7:30 p.m. A Wibit is an inflatable water feature that creates additional fun for all ages. Join us on Friday in the 50 Meter Pool for a splashing good time with the wiggle bridge!